Tastes of Northampton: Multi-award-winning artisan ice cream business would love to see more collaboration

The founder of a multi-award-winning artisan ice cream business says she would love to see more collaboration between producers, in the latest instalment of the Tastes of Northampton series.

The Chronicle & Echo joined National World’s Food and Drink Month, to champion the amazing people, places and producers who have put our town on the map.

One of those is Jo Rutherford, the founder of Your Cool. The business is a small batch, artisan producer of fresh and high quality ice creams and sorbets – made to order for local delivery or available as a unique experience for events.

Your Cool was established in late 2019, after many years as a thought in the back of Jo’s mind.

Having enjoyed making ice cream in her former domestic machine for friends and family, she decided to take the leap from her career in marketing management to create artisan ice cream.

As Your Cool was set up just months before the pandemic, Jo had to adapt and now offers a mixture of made-to-order ice cream for deliveries and events and stocks a number of independent businesses.

Jo’s coffee ice cream, among the more than 80 flavours she has perfected, was named the gold artisan local product at last year’s Weetabix Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards – and this remains her proudest achievement to date.

While Jo offers tens of traditional and seasonal flavours – all created from her home in Spratton – she goes out of her way to develop new ones at the request of her customers and continues to expand her range.

When asked her favourite thing about being a business owner in Northampton, and being so heavily involved in the town’s food and drink scene, Jo praised the role of Made In Northamptonshire and the community of producers.

Made In Northamptonshire is a county networking group designed to bring like-minded businesses and individuals from the food and drink sector together in a supportive setting.

“They point out opportunities and get you to think in a different way,” said Jo. “And it definitely helps that larger businesses are looking to buy locally from producers.”

Jo would love to see an expansion in the collaborations between smaller producers across the county moving forward, but acknowledged how difficult it is to find the time as a busy business owner.

Business owner Jo Rutherford is working hard behind the scenes on new festive flavours, as well as the much-loved and returning mint matchmaker, chocolate orange and ‘magical reindeer poo’ varieties.

Your Cool continues to value supporting other businesses, and is currently in talks with T’s Coffee, The Courtyard Creperie and Santina’s Wood Fired Pizza Co about future plans.

Talking about the cost of living crisis, Jo says she is lucky to not have been majorly impacted.

“A good chunk of my business is personalised ice creams for weddings,” she said. “And people want to go ahead regardless when it comes to their wedding.”

Weddings, events and the corporate side of business now make up a large amount of Jo’s work, which is what she first anticipated when she set up Your Cool.

Jo has an exciting end to 2024 planned, with work having just started on her Christmas ice cream range. She will once again be offering a limited edition advent calendar.

The business owner is working hard behind the scenes on new festive flavours, as well as the much-loved and returning mint matchmaker, chocolate orange and ‘magical reindeer poo’ varieties.

To find out more about Your Cool, visit the business’ Facebook page here.