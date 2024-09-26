Tastes of Northampton: Takeaway owner of two decades is proud to celebrate vibrant flavours

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The owner of an Indian takeaway, which has become well-established in Northampton over the past four decades, is proud to celebrate the vibrant textures and flavours of food from across the world.

Kingsthorpe Spice, in Alexandra Terrace, has served authentic Indian cuisine for more than 40 years – and Mamun Ali and his family took over two decades ago.

Having been named ‘Northamptonshire Takeaway of the Year’ at the prestigious England's Business Awards 2024, Kingsthorpe Spice is known for its friendly service and high quality, homemade food.

Mamun says he is proud to get behind National World’s Food and Drink Month, and is the latest to get involved in the Chronicle & Echo’s Tastes of Northampton series.

“We celebrate vibrant textures and flavours,” said Mamun, when asked his favourite thing about being a business owner in the town.

“We’re proud that our business in Kingsthorpe serves traditional Indian and Bangladeshi food for British people and our own community.”

The business owner believes that Northampton’s food and drink scene has only improved over the past 15 to 20 years, and he is particularly pleased to see the diversity in cuisines and food outlets being introduced.

“There are lots of different types of cuisine – Indian, Turkish, South Asian and Italian,” said Mamun. “Every type is coming to Northampton and it is growing. I’m really happy to see different types of food.”

Though other Indian restaurants and takeaways are a direct competitor for Kingsthorpe Spice, Mamun welcomes them all to Northampton.

He believes that the more places that offer Indian cuisine in the town, the more it will become a destination for those who love it.

A strong sense of community is a theme that continues to emerge when speaking to the business owners of Northampton, and Mamun was asked if he feels support from others.

“Of course,” he said. “We need to work together and help each other. On my street, I offer support to anyone who opens a new restaurant or takeaway.”

When asked his proudest achievement since taking over Kingsthorpe Spice, Mamun said: “We’ve achieved so many things and it’s changed our lives. When you have your own business, you achieve day by day.”