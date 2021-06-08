SMOKE STREET: Open air feasting returns this summer with a bigger menu and new home in Northampton

The Smoke Pit is collaborating with Bite Street to bring you Smoke Street.

The organisers of Bite Street have announced the return of another ultimate foodie event with a bigger menu and a new home at Franklin's Gardens.

Smoke Street is a unique collaboration between local barbecue restaurant, The Smoke Pit and street food pop-up, Bite Street NN focused on cooking with smoke and fire.

The first event will take place in the supporter village at Franklin's Gardens on Friday July 2, Saturday July 3 and Sunday July 4 as part of Bite Street's Summer of Food Love. Visitors can expect to see back-to-back street food pop-ups at the Gardens throughout the season.

Event organiser, Crispin Slee, said: “This summer, Smoke Street will be bigger and better. The menu is going to be incredible.

“More chefs will be taking part and there will be cooking over open fire pits, smokers, oil drum BBQs and Asado grills."

Included in the line-up is James Peck from Burnt Lemon Chefs, who specialises in cooking over open flames and will be cooking lamb over an Argentinian-style barbecue for the event.

Owner of street food smokehouse Broke n' Bone, Steve Mitchell, said: "I’m thinking maybe goat or boar cooked over a wood fire. It will be amazing.”

The centre-piece of the show will be the The Smoke Pit's mighty mobile smoker, a fire cage and live fire roasted spit pig.

There will be live entertainment and a full bar with gin from local distillery, Warner's, and cider from Saxby's in Wellingborough.

Smoke Street's line-up is as follows:

◾ The Smoke Pit - smoked brisket, chicken and lamb and whole spit pig

◾ Broke ‘n Bone - pulled brisket, ribs, goat/boar

◾ Burnt Lemon Chefs - cooking whole lamb over an open fire pit

◾ Banquet 1414 - BBQ chicken thighs and roasting rump steak over wood (Sat and Sun only)

◾ MeatWagonUK - whole smoked brisket, pulled pork and smoked sausage

◾ Santina’s Wood Fired Pizza - wood-fired pizza (Fri and Sun only)

◾ Cookie Babes - loaded cookie pie for dessert

Tickets cost £5 and are on sale now via Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/smoke-street-july-234-tickets-157788735355.