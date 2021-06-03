Pop-up gin bar returning to Northampton Saints game to serve up 'cocktails and smiles' THIS WEEK

A Northamptonshire gin distillery is making a comeback with their successful pop-up gin bar at the Northampton Saints rugby game this weekend.

Local gin maker, Warner's, announced that they will be touring the country to share the taste of the county's much-loved local gin with the rest of the nation.

Warner's is set to visit five destinations over the next two months, packing up their pop-up bar and serving up their famous gin and creative cocktails.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warner's gin barn.

Their first stop was at Franklin's Gardens last week on Saturday, May 29 when Saints played Wasps.

Founder of Warner's distillery, Tom Warner, said: "With life nearly back to normal, we wanted to remind people around the country that real really does taste better.

"Over the next couple of months, we’ll be popping up in several locations including the Northampton Saints rugby ground on the 6th June, with our fabulous gin barn, giving people a chance to taste our awesome, totally natural farm-grown gin.”

Warner's partnered with the club just before Christmas to craft an exclusive Saints edition London Dry gin, which sold out in just one day. The distillery, due to popular demand, will be bringing the special edition gin back in time for summer.

The Saints gin is a signature London Dry, which is served with a handful of ice and a splash of Indian tonic.

Mr Warner continued: “As massive Saints fans, we’re overjoyed to be supporting the boys this season.

"We’re both local brands, much loved by our followers for our honest, no-nonsense and hard-graft approach to our craft.

"To celebrate we’ve created this epic London Dry in their very own branded bottle.”

These are the tour dates for Warner's gin pop-up bars:

June 6: Northampton Saints vs Exeter Chiefs

June 16 - June 20: The Bull (London)

June 23 - June 27: Chef & Brewer (Chorley)

June 30 - July 4: The Oak Inn, Lyndhurst (New Forest)

July 7 - July 11: Urban Reef (Dorset)

Tours around Falls Farm - where Warner's is based - are unfortunately off the table until 2022 so this weekend's event will be the best chance for local gin lovers to get some Warner's action before they tour the country.

Warner's is now a fully signed up member of one percent for the Planet, which is a global movement of over 3,000 like-minded businesses and individuals who give one per cent of their sales back to the environment whether or not they are profitable.