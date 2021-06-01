Food, drinks, friends and sunshine at Northampton's Bite Street over bank holiday weekend - in pictures

The popular street food event at The County Ground was packed with people enjoying the grub and beautiful weather.

It was the final weekend for Bite Street at the home of Northamptonshire County Cricket Club before moving to the home of Northampton Saints.

Franklin's Gardens will host the event every two weeks from now on, with sister festivals Smoke Street and Bite Street Burger Festival inbetween.

"It's been a blast Abington. We set up in an overlooked little corner and YOU made it awesome. We will be back," a post on its Facebook page reads.

For more information, visit bitestreet.co.uk. Flick through our pictures from Sunday (May 30) below.

