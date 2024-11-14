New lounge, bar and arcade set to open soon at prominent venue in Northampton town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A brand new lounge, bar and arcade venue is set to ‘open soon’ in a prominent location in Northampton town centre.

A new venture called ‘Replay’ is preparing to open its doors at the former Playhouse site in Bridge Street.

The Playhouse bar, previously known as Revolution, sadly closed its doors for good in August after its parent company, Revolution Bars Group, announced plans to reduce its debt by closing unprofitable sites.

The site has been empty since then, but workers have recently been spotted refurbishing the interior. It has now been revealed that a new venture, Replay, will be opening soon.

Replay is set to open at the former Playhouse site in Bridge Street.

A spokesman from Replay said on Wednesday (November 14) that the business’s doors will be opening "sooner than many expected." However, no official opening date has yet been confirmed.

On social media, the site describes itself as a lounge bar and arcade ‘where play meets relaxation’. The venue adds that its ‘music policy’ will feature RnB, hip-hop, afrobeats, amapiano, and house music.

The venue previously posted on its Facebook page: "Get ready, Northampton! A brand new experience is coming your way. Lounge, sip, and play at our upcoming Lounge Bar & Arcade – where the vibe is electric, the drinks are crafted to perfection, and the fun never stops!"

This concept is similar to Playhouse, which featured classic games like air hockey, critter racing, gopher golf, vintage photo booths, and also a "cool and creative" bar space, a wide range of cocktails, and homemade pizzas.

Playhouse opened in November 2021 at the former Revolution Bar in Bridge Street, which had been open for 19 years before closing for good in October 2021.

Many Bridge Street businesses were affected after the street was partially closed to traffic in August 2023 due to multiple fires at the former Fat Cats Cafe and Balloon Bar. The closure caused a reduction in footfall and traffic.

Nightclubs in the UK are also experiencing a significant decline. According to recent reports, the country has lost five nightclubs every week in 2024, leading to a total of around 396 closures since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA).