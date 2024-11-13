Workers spotted inside recently closed down popular bar in Northampton town centre – could it be reopening?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Workers have been spotted stripping out a closed down concept bar in a busy Northampton town centre – could it be reopening?

Playhouse bar, in Bridge Street, sadly closed its doors for good in August after its parent company, Revolution Bars Group, announced plans to reduce its debt by closing unprofitable sites.

First opening in November 2021, Playhouse replaced the former Revolution bar, which had been a staple in the town for nearly 20 years.

Dubbed 'Northampton's very own funhouse,' the concept bar quickly gained popularity in its first year, earning a 4.4 out of 5-star rating from 241 Google reviews.

Playhouse in Bridge Street is up for rent

However, in August this year, the bar was closed down, leaving the once popular site vacant and another hole in a busy street in town.

Since the closure, the site has since been up for rent with Colliers and has been listed on Rightmove.

The sales advert reads: “The bar is fitted to a high standard and in excellent condition following Revolution’s refurbishment to convert to their Playhouse concept in 2021. “The trading area comprise an open plan ground floor, with a pizza kitchen at the front and bar to the left. To the first floor are customer toilets and an additional mezzanine trading area currently used as an interactive racetrack. To the side of the property there is an area licensed to the building to use as a smoking area. The upper floors are at the front of the building these are currently not in use.”

The property available for lease offers 10,000 square feet of space, with a monthly rent of £7,100, equating to an annual cost of £85k.

Although it is still listed for rent, Chronicle and Echo has spotted workers stripping the inside of the premises, raising questions about the possibility of the premises reopening. Revolution has been contacted for comment.

Many Bridge Street businesses were affected after the street was partially closed to traffic starting in August 2023 due to multiple fires at the former Fat Cats Cafe and Balloon Bar. The closure caused a reduction in footfall and traffic.

Nightclubs in the UK are also experiencing a significant decline. According to recent reports, the country has lost five nightclubs every week in 2024, leading to a total of around 396 closures since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA).