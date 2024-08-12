Popular bar in Northampton town centre sadly closes its doors for good

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular bar in Northampton Town Centre has sadly closed its doors for good.

Playhouse, located at the former Revolution site in Bridge Street, announced its closure on Monday (August 12).

A Playhouse spokesman said: "We have loved shaking your cocktails and creating some epic gaming memories over the last year, but as of today, 12th August, we will sadly be closing our doors."

The spokesperson added, "We wanted to extend an enormous thank you for joining the Playhouse journey. Any guests with bookings will be contacted in due course – thank you for your patience and understanding."

This closure comes after news broke in June about the uncertain future of Playhouse, following a major restructuring plan by its parent company, Revolution Bars Group.The company, facing financial challenges, announced plans to reduce its debt by closing unprofitable sites and negotiating lower rent prices with landlords.

This restructuring aims to boost the company’s annual earnings by £3.8 million.

The future of Playhouse Northampton had been uncertain since this announcement, with no official confirmation until now.

Playhouse opened its doors in November 2021, taking over the former Revolution Bar, which had been a fixture on Bridge Street for 19 years before its closure in October 2021.

Dubbed "Northampton's very own funhouse," Playhouse quickly became a local favorite, offering a unique blend of classic arcade games, including air hockey, critter racing, gopher golf, and vintage photo booths. The bar also featured a "cool and creative" space, a wide range of cocktails, and homemade pizzas, earning it a 4.4 out of five-star rating from 250 Google reviews.

Customers reacted to the closure online.

One said: "Gutted. Best and only place to go in Northampton."

Another said: "Sad to see. Wish all the staff the very best."

Another added: "First Boost, now this."

The future of the Bridge Street location remains uncertain, with no word yet on what might replace the venue.