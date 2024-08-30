IN PICTURES: Here’s your sneak peek at this Mexican bar and restaurant – the newest addition to the town centre

Tequila & Lime is now open in Gold Street in the former Craft & Skewers site, which closed to the public on Sunday (August 25) after a year and three months.

This latest addition is the third branch in the Tequila & Lime chain, with the first two established in Evesham and Birmingham. The Tequila & Lime team also took over Craft & Skewer’s Evesham venue.

The restaurant is described as “the perfect place to fiesta with family and friends”, and serves “colourful, vibrant and simply delicious” Mexican food in a friendly and relaxed environment.

The bar is fully stocked with beers and wines, as well as a wide selection of tequila and more than 60 cocktails to choose from.

The venue will also offer bottomless brunches, which have proved “very popular” at their other two sites. When the operations are in full swing, Tequila & Lime will introduce themed brunches to the Northampton branch.

The business is closed on Mondays but opens from midday until 10pm on Tuesdays to Thursdays and again on Sundays. They are also open from midday until 2am on Fridays and Saturdays.

You can find out more about what operations manager Tony had to say when he spoke to the Chronicle & Echo here.

Take a look at these 27 photos of Tequila & Lime, the newest addition to Northampton town centre…

1 . Mexican bar and restaurant Tequila & Lime is the newest addition to Northampton town centre The venue is the third branch in the chain, and offers a wide selection of food, drinks and themed bottomless brunches are on the way. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

