‘It defeated the whole object’: Indian restropub owner speaks out on Northampton town centre closure

The owner of an Indian restropub has spoken out about why their Northampton town centre venue has closed down just a year and three months after it opened.

Craft & Skewers, at the top of Gold Street, closed down on Sunday (August 25) and has already reopened under new owners as a Mexican restaurant and bar called Tequila & Lime.

Craft & Skewers opened in May last year with the aim of bringing something new to the town centre, by combining Indian street food with a traditional pub environment.

By replicating the casual aura of a pub, customers had the opportunity to enjoy cocktails, craft beers and Indian street food while watching live sports.

Craft & Skewers, at the top of Gold Street, closed down on Sunday (August 25). Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

The Northampton branch was the second in the Craft & Skewers chain, in addition to the successful first venue opened in Newport Pagnell in November 2021. That location is still going strong.

Avishek Prakash, the owner-director of Craft & Skewers, shared that this is the second of their locations that Tequila & Lime has taken over – in addition to their Evesham venue.

“We are an upmarket restropub,” Avishek told the Chronicle & Echo. “The problem we had is that more diners were coming in than for the drinks side, and it was turning into more of a restaurant. It defeated the whole object of what Craft & Skewers stands for.

“It was the wrong call and we shouldn’t blame any other reasons apart from ourselves. The customer base wasn’t there in the town centre and it wasn’t as feasible as we expected.”

The venue opened in May last year with the aim of bringing something new to the town centre, by combining Indian street food with a traditional pub environment. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Avishek wanted to make it clear that they kept their “nose above water” and were gradually making an increase in profit and seeing “organic growth” as time went on.

However, because the venue was more of a restaurant than somewhere people came for drinks and a bite to eat while watching sports, it was not the right fit for them.

It became clear that their vision and business model had not come to life when they were not as busy as anticipated during the Euros – which Avishek says was “a shock”.

“We had high hopes for Northampton as it is a very big town,” Avishek continued. “But there was not much happening in the town centre and people were coming in by chance. It’s not easy.

The premises has already reopened under new owners as a Mexican restaurant and bar called Tequila & Lime. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

“There is so much opportunity at the moment and maybe we will come back to Northampton in another area, or part of the town centre.”

Talking about the restaurant and bar, Tequila & Lime, which has taken over the Gold Street premises, Avishek said: “It is a vibrant concept, with cocktails and easy going food, that works for this market.”

Despite Electric Pavilion remaining open for less than a year and his own venue closing after a year and three months, Avishek is hopeful about the future of Tequila & Lime in Northampton.