‘Santa Paws Grotto’ offers unique luxury Christmas experience for Northampton’s dogs

Is your dog on the naughty or nice list this year?

It matters not because a Northampton dog day care centre has promised to spoil every pooch at a luxury festive experience exclusively for Christmassy canines and their owners.

Teddy’s Dog Care, situated in Newport Pagnell Road in Wootton, is hosting the ‘Santa Paws Grotto’ next month, where people can take their dogs to meet Santa, take beautiful photos, enjoy complimentary festive refreshments and socialise.

Michelle Wilson at Teddy's Dog Care.

Owner of Teddy’s Dog Care, Michelle Wilson, said: “The whole venue is going to be taken over by lights and tinsel and we are making it as glittery and christmassy as we possibly can to give it that wow factor.”

The event will see dogs greeted by an elf at the door before being introduced to Santa and being given gifts of nice toys and treats.

There will then be plenty of Instagrammable photo opportunities for pet owners including a sleigh, Santa’s fireplace, a stable and a snowy scene with penguins, polar bears and fake snow.

Visitors and their furry friends will get to enjoy use of the dog care’s 25,000 square foot facilities including their private secure paddock, which is closely monitored by supervisors and volunteers.

When Michelle was asked what she was most excited for, she said: “I think it is the smiles and the joy it brings to dog owners. I know many treat their dogs like children these days and it just brings so much happiness.

“We did a social club the other week and one of the owners said to me she likes to do everything with her dog and this was her idea of heaven because she could come and make friends at the same time as her dog having fun too.”

Teddy’s Dog Care employee Emily Kerr, 28, added: “For me, it’s the owners’ reaction because they get to see what we see every day.”

Santa Paws Grotto is the first Christmas event hosted by the luxury dog care centre but it is certainly not their first successful event.

Back in March, Teddy’s Dog Care hosted an Easter egg hunt with pet-friendly chocolate and photos with the Easter Bunny.

Teddy's Dog Care was founded by Michelle in 2010 after she adopted her 12-year-old pug, Teddy, who inspired her to expand her love and care to more small dogs in the county.

The business is now based at The Lodge in Wootton, which boasts an 'Instagram-worthy' reception area, an adventure playground for playful pooches and an area called 'The Snug' for calmer and older dogs.

When asked how the business has coped with the rising cost of living, Michelle said: “ It has been tough. I think people say, ‘Well you’re okay because you’ve been busy, haven’t you?’ It’s not a real profitable business, you have to do it for the love of it.

“I am never going to be a millionaire but I love spending time with the dogs. As long as we can make it viable to get by, then it’s all worth it to me.”

Santa Paws Grotto takes place on Saturday, December 17 from 10am onwards. Tickets cost £12.50 per dog.