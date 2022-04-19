See 17 adorable pictures of dogs hunting for eggs and meeting the Easter bunny in Northampton

Northampton’s pooches and their owners were invited to a lavish Easter egg hunt at a day care for dogs in Wootton.

Teddy’s Dog Care, situated in Newport Pagnell Road, hosted an exclusive Easter egg hunt for dogs on Saturday, April 16 complete with balloons, an Easter bunny and baskets of pet-friendly treats.

Owner of Teddy’s Dog Care, Michelle Wilson, said: "This was our first big event as we have the perfect venue and it went without a single hiccup. It was all down to the fantastic dogs and their families who came along.

"The Easter Egg Hunt was open to the public and not just customers of Teddy’s so it was really good to welcome and meet lots of new people. Everybody had smiles on their faces and dogs had wagging tails, they were even excited to meet the Easter bunny.

"We had the most ‘eggcellent’ volunteers who all enjoyed it as much as the guests. This wasn’t a money making event but it was worth every minute of the planning to bring the dog community together and have lots of fun.”

