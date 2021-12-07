Take a glimpse at this new 'Instagrammable' luxury doggy day care in Northampton

A Northampton based dog day care centre has completed renovations on their new 25,000 square foot premises in Wootton.

Teddy's Dog Care was founded by Michelle Wilson in 2010 after she adopted her 12-year-old pug, Teddy, who inspired her to expand her love and care to other small dogs in the county.

Michelle said: "I worked part time but I did not want to get a full time job because I didn't want to leave Teddy on his own all day so that was where it all started."

The business, initially run from Michelle's home, went from strength to strength and - fast forward to now - it is based at 'The Lodge' in Wootton, which boasts an 'Instagram-worthy' reception area, an adventure playground for the playful pooches and an area called 'The Snug' for calmer and older dogs.

Michelle added: "We had a welcome day last weekend for existing customers and every one of them said 'wow' as they walked through the door - such a proud moment.

"The back used to be an old disused carpark, overgrown with brambles, gravel and weeds but we have turned it into an adventure playground for the dogs with tunnels, mounds and trees.

"We have tried to make it feel like a home away from home for the dogs."

Touching on her business' newfound fame, Michelle said: "TikTok went crazy and we still do get viral videos and some superviral ones too, where they reach the whole world. That was all great fun and the owners understand we do it for fun and we only use dogs who are happy to be actors for us."

The day care centre has additionally attracted some celebrity attention as well with YouTuber DanTDM being a regular client and - more recently - model and actress Kelly Brook.

Teddy's Dog Care takes small and friendly breeds - visit their website at https://www.teddysdogs.co.uk/ for more information.

Have a sneak peek at the newly renovated luxury dog day care centre...

1. Teddy's Dog Care at The Lodge in Wootton, Northampton. Photo by Kirsty Edmonds. Photo Sales

2. Teddy the pug is the pooch, who inspired it all. Photo by Kirsty Edmonds. Photo Sales

3. Teddy's Dog Care at The Lodge in Wootton, Northampton. Photo by Kirsty Edmonds. Photo Sales

4. Teddy's Dog Care at The Lodge in Wootton, Northampton. Photo by Kirsty Edmonds. Photo Sales