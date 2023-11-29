The town centre is looking very festive!

It is very nearly December, so it’s officially time to get into the Christmas spirit.

And what better way to do that than to appreciate the Christmas lights in Northampton town centre?

The lights were turned on from Becket’s Park on Saturday November 25, due to ongoing works in the town centre.

Below are photos of Northampton town centre lit up for Christmas 2023.

Why not check out the lights yourself by visiting the town centre on Saturday (December 2) and showing your support for Small Business Saturday.

1 . Northampton Christmas lights 2023 The town centre is looking very festive following the lights switch on. Photo: Oluwafemi Stephen Wahabi Photo Sales

