In pictures: Northampton town centre lit up for Christmas 2023

The town centre is looking very festive!
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 29th Nov 2023, 12:35 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 12:35 GMT

It is very nearly December, so it’s officially time to get into the Christmas spirit.

And what better way to do that than to appreciate the Christmas lights in Northampton town centre?

The lights were turned on from Becket’s Park on Saturday November 25, due to ongoing works in the town centre.

Below are photos of Northampton town centre lit up for Christmas 2023.

Why not check out the lights yourself by visiting the town centre on Saturday (December 2) and showing your support for Small Business Saturday.

The town centre is looking very festive following the lights switch on.

1. Northampton Christmas lights 2023

The town centre is looking very festive following the lights switch on. Photo: Oluwafemi Stephen Wahabi

2. Northampton Christmas lights 2023

The town centre is looking very festive following the lights switch on. Photo: Oluwafemi Stephen Wahabi

3. Northampton Christmas lights 2023

The town centre is looking very festive following the lights switch on. Photo: Oluwafemi Stephen Wahabi

4. Northampton Christmas lights 2023

The town centre is looking very festive following the lights switch on. Photo: Oluwafemi Stephen Wahabi

