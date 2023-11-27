39 pictures of festivities as Northampton Christmas lights switched on for 2023

Did you join in with the fun?

Northampton’s Christmas lights switch on took place over the weekend and there was hundreds of people there to watch on as the town declared the start of the festive season.

The event took place on Saturday November 25 in Becket’s Park due to the ongoing work in the town centre.

As well as Panto stars and live entertainment, there was an array of family activities including ice skating, silent discos, a festive trail and more.

Below are pictures taken in Becket’s Park of the Northampton Christmas lights switch on event 2023.

1 . Northampton Christmas lights switch on 2023 The festive event took place in Becket's Park on Saturday November 25 and saw plenty of family activities like ice skating, silent discos, live entertainment and more. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

