Everything you need to know about Small Business Saturday in Northampton
Small Business Saturday is fast approaching… and Northampton is taking part once again. Here’s everything you need to know.
The annual shopping day, which encourages consumers to ‘shop local’ and support small businesses in their communities, takes place, nationally, on the first Saturday in December.
The campaign aims to have a lasting impact on all small businesses across the UK and this is the 11th year of the national event.
What is happening in Northampton on Small Business Saturday?
Free parking
West Northamptonshire Council has agreed free parking in all council-owned car parks all day on Saturday December 2.
Northampton BID says this will encourage shoppers to visit the town centre in the build-up to Christmas.
On-street charging in Northampton town centre and all other parking restrictions still apply.
Festive celebration in the Cultural Quarter
Planned for the same day in a bid to increase footfall, there is a festive celebration taking place on Saturday December 2.
The event will see St Giles Street closed off to traffic to allow cafes to trade out onto the pavement areas. There will also be live jazz singers provided by Montague Jeffery and Vintage Guru, as well as roaming street entertainers throughout the day, according to BID.
Networking event
At 8.30am to 10am on Saturday December 2, Metro Bank in Abington Street will be holding a breakfast networking meeting to bring together business owners, councillors, council officers and key stakeholders to discuss any issues facing businesses in our town centre.
Explore West Northants app
All local businesses are encouraged to register on the Explore West Northants app, so that residents can explore what is on offer in the town centre.
What has been said about Small Business Saturday?
Northampton BID says it looks set to be a busy day with high levels of footfall expected across the whole town centre.
In a press release, WNC said: “Everyone is encouraged to hit their local area to ‘shop local’ and support small businesses across West Northamptonshire. With over 19,000 local businesses, there’s plenty to choose from.”
A Facebook post from the council also added: “Skip the crowds and shop local - every purchase helps a small business thrive.”