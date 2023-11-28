Everything you need to know about Small Business Saturday in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Small Business Saturday is fast approaching… and Northampton is taking part once again. Here’s everything you need to know.

The annual shopping day, which encourages consumers to ‘shop local’ and support small businesses in their communities, takes place, nationally, on the first Saturday in December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The campaign aims to have a lasting impact on all small businesses across the UK and this is the 11th year of the national event.

Small Business Saturday takes place on Saturday December 2 and residents are encouraged to support Northampton businesses.

What is happening in Northampton on Small Business Saturday?

Free parking

West Northamptonshire Council has agreed free parking in all council-owned car parks all day on Saturday December 2.

Northampton BID says this will encourage shoppers to visit the town centre in the build-up to Christmas.

On-street charging in Northampton town centre and all other parking restrictions still apply.

Festive celebration in the Cultural Quarter

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planned for the same day in a bid to increase footfall, there is a festive celebration taking place on Saturday December 2.

The event will see St Giles Street closed off to traffic to allow cafes to trade out onto the pavement areas. There will also be live jazz singers provided by Montague Jeffery and Vintage Guru, as well as roaming street entertainers throughout the day, according to BID.

Networking event

At 8.30am to 10am on Saturday December 2, Metro Bank in Abington Street will be holding a breakfast networking meeting to bring together business owners, councillors, council officers and key stakeholders to discuss any issues facing businesses in our town centre.

Explore West Northants app

All local businesses are encouraged to register on the Explore West Northants app, so that residents can explore what is on offer in the town centre.

What has been said about Small Business Saturday?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northampton BID says it looks set to be a busy day with high levels of footfall expected across the whole town centre.

In a press release, WNC said: “Everyone is encouraged to hit their local area to ‘shop local’ and support small businesses across West Northamptonshire. With over 19,000 local businesses, there’s plenty to choose from.”