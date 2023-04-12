Northampton retirement village residents take a trip down memory lane with visit to award-winning British history museum

As part of its extensive activities programme, Richmond Villages Northampton took seven of its residents to explore historical machines, classrooms and high streets among other fascinating sights at the Black Country Living Museum.

Located in Dudley, the exhibition allowed Richmond residents to see enlightening elements from British history, from the Industrial Revolution to post-war prosperity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The museum hosts a number of intriguing attractions, including a horse-and-carriage ride, classic vehicles and a number of early-age automotive stores.

Residents were consistently intrigued throughout their visit.

With over 80,000 items in its collection of fascinating memorabilia, the Black Country Living Museum provided plenty of interesting and notable features for the village’s residents to discuss and reminisce about.

Chris Rayatt, Activities Manager at Richmond Villages Northampton, said, “We’re really grateful that we could provide this opportunity for our residents to experience such an immersive and enriching museum, packed with intrigue and nostalgia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was fantastic to see them so absorbed in many different historical features, and rewarding to know we’ve helped to put smiles on their faces.

“Here at Richmond Villages, we’re big on activities and engagement, and this was the perfect pursuit for our residents – we will always act in their best interests.”