Classic car show brings back memories for residents at Northampton retirement village

A retirement village in Northampton hosted its own classic car event for residents and members of the public earlier in April.

More than 70 people attended the event at Richmond Villages Northampton on April 16 when the grounds played host to an array of 15 classic car models from the Austin 7 to the Austin Cambridge – all models chosen by residents that reminded them of their youth.

Reflecting on the day, village resident, Jean Allen, said: “It was such a special day for myself and the other residents at the village. Seeing the cars in person brought back so many memories for me from my younger years. It was remarkable to see the Austin 7, as that was the car, I took my first test in – I was so excited that I just had to hop in for a photo.”

Neil Percival and Carol Linnett in the Heinkel Bubble Car

Throughout the event, those in attendance were handed forms to pick their winners for the ‘Best in Show’ and ‘Runner Up’ categories. As a result of the vote, local resident, Steve Shipley, was awarded the first prize for his Austin 7 car and handed a certificate, bottle of prosecco and a rosette.

Additionally, in support of Richmond Villages Northampton’s ‘Local Charity of the Year,’ Cynthia Spencer, the village also sold tickets and gave away the prize for its Easter raffle, resulting in a total of £287 for the vital cause. Cynthia Spencer provides inpatient care, outpatient services, Hospice at Home, lymphoedema services and palliative care clinical nurse specialist services in the local community.