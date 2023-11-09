Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Part of a popular shopping village in Northamptonshire has been saved from the heritage risk register.

The Depot at Weedon is on the register, which gives an annual snapshot of the health of England’s valued historic buildings and places, but this year the outer walls and North East bastion has been removed.

Historic England announced the Heritage at Risk Register 2023 on Thursday (November 9). Across the East Midlands region, 20 buildings have been saved, including part of Weedon Depot.

Part of the popular shopping spot has been removed from the list, after years of “neglect”, which is now being offset by regeneration.

In its announcement, Historic England said: “The Royal Military Depot at Weedon was vital to the supply of weapons, ammunition and equipment to the British Army from Napoleonic times, through two World Wars.

“The Depot and its barracks, which was much less vulnerable to attack than military installations in the south of England, was also identified as a refuge for George III had Napoleon’s threatened invasion of Britain taken place. Not far from the small arms factories and workshops of Birmingham, and linked via Grand Union Canal, its military stores could also be easily transported to where needed.

“After decades of neglect, the regeneration of the site is progressing. Imposing former storehouses are now home to an interesting variety of businesses, and a visitor centre has been created.

"However, walls and bastions of the defensive perimeter are in poor condition. A Historic England Repair Grant has enabled the northeast bastion to be repaired and made accessible, so that visitors can appreciate more of this astonishing place.”

Historic England’s regional director Louise Brennan added: “After a quarter of a century of the Heritage at Risk Register, we are delighted that important sites such as the Main Mill at Ditherington Flax Mill (now known as ‘Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings’) and the North East bastion and outer wall at Weedon Bec have been saved.