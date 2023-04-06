News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list
1 hour ago Your smart watch can reveal signs of heart failure, study says
14 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon had ‘no prior knowledge’ of husbands arrest
16 hours ago Subway and Cadbury launch Creme egg sandwich for one day only
17 hours ago More than 500 asylum seekers to be housed on barge off coast
17 hours ago Port of Dover to stagger coaches in bid to avoid further Easter delays

10 independent businesses you can find at Northamptonshire’s best kept shopping secret

There’s something for everyone at Weedon Depot, so what are you waiting for?

Katie Wheatley
By Katie Wheatley
Published 6th Apr 2023, 09:38 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 09:38 BST

Have you heard of the Weedon Royal Ordnance Depot, which is now the hub for an array of independent Northamptonshire businesses?

Well, now is your time to find out.

The county’s best kept shopping secret is made up of an impressive collection of Grade II listed ordnance buildings from the 1800s.

Though this was once a place to store ammunition, weapons and equipment for the use of the army, it is now a thriving destination for businesses to open up.

Let’s take a look at 10 of the independent businesses you can visit at Weedon Depot…

Though the Depot was once a place to store ammunition, weapons and equipment for the use of the army, it is now a thriving destination for businesses to open up.

1. 10 independent businesses you can find at Northamptonshire’s best kept shopping secret

Though the Depot was once a place to store ammunition, weapons and equipment for the use of the army, it is now a thriving destination for businesses to open up. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Located in Building 6, The Cloud Space is an award-winning play cafe and family venue. Founded in December 2021, the business offers parent and child classes, workshops and events, including ukulele orchestra, baby massage and yoga, and choir.

2. The Cloud Space

Located in Building 6, The Cloud Space is an award-winning play cafe and family venue. Founded in December 2021, the business offers parent and child classes, workshops and events, including ukulele orchestra, baby massage and yoga, and choir. Photo: Darren Hasson Photo & Film

Photo Sales
The Reading Tree is a multi award-winning bookshop, located in Building 1. This innovative business has created a community of passionate book lovers across the county. They sell brand new books for just £2.50, which began as an online venture in the midst of the pandemic.

3. The Reading Tree

The Reading Tree is a multi award-winning bookshop, located in Building 1. This innovative business has created a community of passionate book lovers across the county. They sell brand new books for just £2.50, which began as an online venture in the midst of the pandemic. Photo: The Reading Tree

Photo Sales
Pose’s dance fitness studios first opened in 2018 and are located in Unit 5C. Founded by a former professional dancer, the business is proud to encourage movement for everyone. It began by offering ballet fitness classes before expanding, and is the only barre fitness studio in the county.

4. Pose Fitness Studios

Pose’s dance fitness studios first opened in 2018 and are located in Unit 5C. Founded by a former professional dancer, the business is proud to encourage movement for everyone. It began by offering ballet fitness classes before expanding, and is the only barre fitness studio in the county. Photo: Pose Fitness Studios

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
NorthamptonshireGrade II