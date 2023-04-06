10 independent businesses you can find at Northamptonshire’s best kept shopping secret

There’s something for everyone at Weedon Depot, so what are you waiting for?

Have you heard of the Weedon Royal Ordnance Depot, which is now the hub for an array of independent Northamptonshire businesses?

Well, now is your time to find out.

The county’s best kept shopping secret is made up of an impressive collection of Grade II listed ordnance buildings from the 1800s.

Though this was once a place to store ammunition, weapons and equipment for the use of the army, it is now a thriving destination for businesses to open up.

Let’s take a look at 10 of the independent businesses you can visit at Weedon Depot…

The Cloud Space Located in Building 6, The Cloud Space is an award-winning play cafe and family venue. Founded in December 2021, the business offers parent and child classes, workshops and events, including ukulele orchestra, baby massage and yoga, and choir.

The Reading Tree The Reading Tree is a multi award-winning bookshop, located in Building 1. This innovative business has created a community of passionate book lovers across the county. They sell brand new books for just £2.50, which began as an online venture in the midst of the pandemic.

Pose Fitness Studios Pose's dance fitness studios first opened in 2018 and are located in Unit 5C. Founded by a former professional dancer, the business is proud to encourage movement for everyone. It began by offering ballet fitness classes before expanding, and is the only barre fitness studio in the county.