National Trust brings new wildflower plugs to Canons Ashby as part of new national strategy
Wildflower plugs are first planted and grown in small pots, until the point when they are visible above the soil and have started growing roots. They are then planted in the ground and are a quicker and more efficient way to improve biodiversity.
The plan is for the wildflower plugs to be planted in the paddock at Canons Ashby.
Emily Knight is the National Trust’s general manager for South Warwickshire and Northamptonshire, she said: “Instead of just scattering seeds and hoping they’ll grow, we’re bringing in plug plants. The hope is they’ll turbo the process and get diversity growing that much quicker.”
The wildflower plugs are one of the first steps the trust is taking as part of the National Trust’s 2035 strategy, which has begun in 2025.
The National Trust, which has celebrated its 130th anniversary this week, says the strategy is the result of an extensive consultation with its members, staff, visitors and volunteers. They said on their website: “Over the last 18 months, we’ve listened to more than 70,000 people – our partners, members, visitors, volunteers, staff, but also people we hadn't met before to ask, 'how can we serve you?'”
Elsewhere in Northamptonshire, the National Trust is also aiming to improve accessibility for disabled people at its Lyveden property as one of its first steps towards the strategy.
The National Trust is the UK’s largest charity and has been facing internal, political challenges over the past several years.
Elections to the charity’s council have seen hard-fought battles with candidates backed by the Restore Trust, an organisation that aims to rollback changes that the National Trust has made over the past decade, such as an increasing focus on nature, and displaying information about slavery at properties with historical connections to the trade.
