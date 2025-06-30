Sister to host fundraiser for mental health charity in memory of ‘incredible, funny and caring’ brother

A sister is hosting a fundraiser in aid of a mental health charity in memory of her 30-year-old brother, who she described as “incredible, funny and caring”.

From 3pm on July 19 at The George Inn, Natalie Wood is holding her event for Northamptonshire Mind – with a barbecue, raffle, stalls and a rock choir performance for attendees to enjoy.

Natalie has struggled with her own mental health problems since the age of 15, which has included attempting to take her own life twice and an alcohol addiction.

After a mental health crisis in March 2019, Natalie is proud to have been sober for more than six years and her mental health has never been stronger.

30-year-old Sam Grove sadly passed away in March 2023, and his sister Natalie Wood is committed to keeping his legacy alive.

Sadly, Natalie’s younger brother Sam, who fought a long battle with mental health challenges and addiction, lost his fight in March 2023.

Natalie said: “He left behind three young boys. Sam’s life was worth so much more than he ever realised. Since his passing, I’ve come to understand how deeply stigmatised male mental health still is, and the silence surrounding alcoholism needs to be broken.

“No one chooses to become an alcoholic. More support is needed to address the underlying reasons why someone turns to alcohol in the first place. For Sam and me, it was unresolved trauma and grief.”

All of this has fuelled Natalie’s desire to take action and convey the message that no one should ever feel like they are not enough, which is why she is hosting this fundraiser for Mind.

Natalie told the Chronicle & Echo: “I struggled with alcohol addiction and mental health and people were very quick to judge and saw that first. It was exactly the same with my brother.

“Nobody really wanted to understand the root cause of the trauma. There’s still a massive stigma surrounding mental health and addiction, and people don’t understand the connection.”

Natalie struggled following Sam’s passing and her grief came out as anger towards those who had turned their back on him because of what he was experiencing.

“Since organising this fundraiser, it’s helping me to process my grief a lot easier,” said Natalie. “He was only 30 and I want something to come out of losing him. He doesn’t deserve to be forgotten.

“Young men find it hard to reach out and Sam had his whole life ahead of him. He had three children under the age of 10 and his life is gone now. I’m trying to use this to help other people.”

When asked to describe what Sam was like as a person, Natalie said: “Incredible. He was funny, kind, caring and everything you would want in a brother.

“He was so easy to talk to, non-judgemental, compassionate and an absolutely amazing young man. The world has lost an absolute angel and he’s now back with our dad.”

With a £1,000 fundraising target and the aim of raising awareness of the connection between alcohol and mental health struggles, Natalie says she is on a mission.

She one day hopes to set up a charity in her brother’s name to further raise awareness of this and the devastation it causes.

For more information on the upcoming fundraiser and to make a donation, visit Natalie’s online fundraising page here.