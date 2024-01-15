News you can trust since 1931
SCCYC Waterside Connect launches Wellbeing Hub

SCCYC Waterside Connect proudly announces the launch of its Health and Wellbeing Hub and Workplace Wellbeing Packages. The hub provides comprehensive Mind-Body-Soul experiences following a successful trial period in 2023.
By Pindy KaurContributor
Published 15th Jan 2024, 09:59 GMT
For those seeking a healthier 2024:

· Join for as little as £10/month + £25 admin fee or pay annually and get the last month free.

· Enjoy complimentary exercise, wellbeing classes, health checks, and Social hub events such as "Chai and Chat".

SCCYC Waterside Connect - Gym, Health &amp; Wellbeing Classes, Workplace Wellbeing Packages
SCCYC Waterside Connect - Gym, Health &amp; Wellbeing Classes, Workplace Wellbeing Packages
· Exercise away from large gym crowds in a serene setting with access to new equipment and changing facilities.

· Exclusive dedicated opening hours for women, young people, seniors.

· Benefit from free on-site parking.

Facilities Opening Times: Mon to Fri (9:00 am – 7:30 pm), Sat (9:30 am – 2:00 pm), Sun (10:00 am – 1:00 pm). Extended hours available upon request.

"We are thrilled to launch the Wellbeing Hub, which consists of a community gym, health and wellbeing classes and a new workplace wellbeing social venture from which all profit will be dedicated towards supporting disadvantaged clients wellbeing!" Pindy Kaur, Centre Director.

For further information or to schedule a tour, please contact Helen Puk, Health & Wellbeing Officer, at [email protected] or call 07770 088568 / 01604 475802.