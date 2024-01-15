SCCYC Waterside Connect launches Wellbeing Hub

SCCYC Waterside Connect proudly announces the launch of its Health and Wellbeing Hub and Workplace Wellbeing Packages. The hub provides comprehensive Mind-Body-Soul experiences following a successful trial period in 2023.

For those seeking a healthier 2024:

· Join for as little as £10/month + £25 admin fee or pay annually and get the last month free.

· Enjoy complimentary exercise, wellbeing classes, health checks, and Social hub events such as "Chai and Chat".

SCCYC Waterside Connect - Gym, Health & Wellbeing Classes, Workplace Wellbeing Packages

· Exercise away from large gym crowds in a serene setting with access to new equipment and changing facilities.

· Exclusive dedicated opening hours for women, young people, seniors.

· Benefit from free on-site parking.

Facilities Opening Times: Mon to Fri (9:00 am – 7:30 pm), Sat (9:30 am – 2:00 pm), Sun (10:00 am – 1:00 pm). Extended hours available upon request.

"We are thrilled to launch the Wellbeing Hub, which consists of a community gym, health and wellbeing classes and a new workplace wellbeing social venture from which all profit will be dedicated towards supporting disadvantaged clients wellbeing!" Pindy Kaur, Centre Director.