SCCYC Waterside Connect launches Wellbeing Hub
For those seeking a healthier 2024:
· Join for as little as £10/month + £25 admin fee or pay annually and get the last month free.
· Enjoy complimentary exercise, wellbeing classes, health checks, and Social hub events such as "Chai and Chat".
· Exercise away from large gym crowds in a serene setting with access to new equipment and changing facilities.
· Exclusive dedicated opening hours for women, young people, seniors.
· Benefit from free on-site parking.
Facilities Opening Times: Mon to Fri (9:00 am – 7:30 pm), Sat (9:30 am – 2:00 pm), Sun (10:00 am – 1:00 pm). Extended hours available upon request.
"We are thrilled to launch the Wellbeing Hub, which consists of a community gym, health and wellbeing classes and a new workplace wellbeing social venture from which all profit will be dedicated towards supporting disadvantaged clients wellbeing!" Pindy Kaur, Centre Director.
For further information or to schedule a tour, please contact Helen Puk, Health & Wellbeing Officer, at [email protected] or call 07770 088568 / 01604 475802.