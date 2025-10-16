ROSE Awards for NGH staff for supporting patients and colleagues with outstanding compassion

Suzi pictured with her team at the presentation.

Awards thank the individuals' outstanding care and support.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two Northampton General Hospital healthcare assistants and a matron have been presented with ROSE Awards for the way they have supported vulnerable patients, or a colleague.

ROSE stands for Recognising Our Staff Excellence (ROSE) and celebrates care delivered by NGH staff where they show empathy, compassion, and dedication, that goes beyond the normal call of duty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Healthcare assistant Suzi Burgess from Spencer Ward was nominated by one of her patients who wrote.

Healthcare Assistant Suzi Burgess was presented with her award by Director of Nursing Jo Smith.

“During a recent inpatient stay, I had the pleasure of being cared for by Suzi, a trained nurse currently working in a Healthcare Assistant role. As an autistic patient, hospital environments can be particularly overwhelming, and I often feel anxious, misunderstood, or dismissed—especially when my body doesn't show pain in a typical way.

“Suzi was exceptional in every way, and I believe she is incredibly deserving of recognition. From the very first moment, Suzi showed a deep level of empathy and understanding that instantly put me at ease. She took the time to understand my needs, respected my communication style, and never made me feel like a burden.

“Beyond her clinical care, Suzi built a genuine connection with me by simply being herself. Her warm, chatty nature and down-to-earth presence made a real difference to my emotional wellbeing. Suzi exemplifies everything that compassionate healthcare should be. She is a credit to her team and a shining example of how one person’s empathy and expertise can transform a patient’s experience. “

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Healthcare Assistant Peter Ede from the Emergency Department was nominated one of his patient’s daughter Elizabeth.

Peter celebrates with his team

She said: “I had to take my mum to A&E and was wowed by the care and attention she received while in Quinton ward in A&E. Peter was amazing, patient, kind and caring. Peter has made me see a whole new level of professionalism and care at NGH and I am indeed grateful to him. He was also helping his colleagues when called while answering call bells every few minutes all with a contagious smile on his face and great words of encouragement to both patients and their relatives. He deserves to win this and be recognised for others to see and follow his footsteps.”

Operational Matron for Theatres and Pre-Operative Assessment,Richard Coxhill, was nominated by one of his own team, Riti.

She said: “When on compassionate leave, Richard kept in touch and was around on my first day to make sure I was OK - knowing how scared I was about returning. Following this, every time I have had an emotional 'wobble' or a lack in self-confidence, he has filled me with reassurance and often going above and beyond to make sure I am being supported in completing the work- this has not only made me regain my confidence in completing work but try new things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I can’t put in words how much his empathy and kindness has helped. Moreover, on a daily basis, I feel that I can approach him about any issue and he always make the time to listen, offer good advice and care.”

Healthcare Assistant Peter Ede with his award.

Staff who can be nominated for ROSE Awards include clinical healthcare support workers, allied health professions (AHPs), such as therapists, operating department practitioners, and radiographers. The awards also include pharmacists, scientists, and other non-nursing or non-medical clinical registrants.

Director of Associated Healthcare Professionals Prof Ganesh Baliah said: “Peter, Richard, and Suzi, have all demonstrated exemplary compassion, kindness and support, either for their patient, or for a colleague.

“I am pleased and proud that these outstanding individuals have had their exemplary work recognised with one of our ROSE Awards.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To make a ROSE nomination for a member of NGH staff go to: https://www.northamptongeneral.nhs.uk/Patients-and-Visitors/Staff-recognition/ROSE-awards.aspx

All nominations will be reviewed by the ROSE judging panel on a quarterly basis, and we will look at awarding those who:

Model empathy and demonstrate a caring attitude in all situations

Demonstrate extraordinary clinical skills in the delivery of compassionate patient care

Have a positive attitude and demonstrates professionalism in the work environment

Exemplifies the mission, vision, and values of NGH

Establish a special connection with the patients and families