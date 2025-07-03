ROSE Awards for amazing work at NGH

Staff who went the extra mile honoured.

Two healthcare assistants and a radiographer have received ROSE Awards at Northampton General Hospital for their outstanding care.

Healthcare assistant Jade McAllister was nominated by her colleague, Deputy Ward Manager Binu Suresh.

Binu wrote: “I am writing to extend my sincerest appreciation and recognition for Jade’s outstanding performance during a cardiac arrest event.

Healthcare assistant Jade McAllister receives her award from Deputy Director of Nursing Alison Gamby.

“Her swift response and calm and seamless teamwork played a crucial role in providing the highest level of care during this critical moment.

“Jade’s actions, from initiating life-saving interventions, to collaborating effectively with the entire team, truly demonstrate excellence in patient care.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have such a talented and compassionate healthcare assistant on our team.”

Breast Screening Unit Radiographer Roisian Burnell was nominated by a patient called Emma.

Roisian Burnell receives her award from UHN Director of Allied Health Professionals Prof Ganesh Baliah.

She wrote: “I have met Roisian twice now through my breast cancer journey. First time at the start for a painful biopsy procedure where she stayed by my side and held my hand throughout and reassured me.

“She let me feel it was OK to show my emotions and did not rush me through the appointment. She demonstrated the same caring, non-judgemental attitude when I saw her again for my first mammogram since diagnosis.

“I have met many amazing staff at NGH on this difficult journey, but some have stood out more than others and Roisian is one of them. She is an asset to the team. Thank you.”

Healthcare assistant Stacie Bell was nominated by her colleague, Lucy Reid, who said: “I would like to nominate Stacie for a ROSE award because I believe she shown compassionate and patient centred care.

Stacie Bell receives her award from Director of Nursing Jo Smith and Director of Allied Health Professionals Prof Ganesh Baliah.

“During one shift, a patient that she was looking after began to deteriorate. She made sure that she remained with the patient and continued to speak with him in a calm manner, even though he wasn't very responsive.

“She talked him through everything she was doing when taking his observations. She explained what was going to be done and when. She took the time to explain who the people entering his room were and what their job description was.

“What really struck me this night was that she was brave enough to challenge a doctor’s observation of the patient and asked questions when the patient wasn't in a position to ask them for himself. “

“Stacie always shows true dedication to her patients and her colleagues, and she is never afraid to stand up for them. She really does use patient centred care at the heart of everything she does. I am proud to call Stacie a colleague.”

ROSE stands for Recognising Our Staff Excellence (ROSE) and celebrates care delivered by staff where they show empathy, compassion, and dedication, that goes beyond the normal call of duty.

Staff who can be nominated include clinical healthcare support workers, allied health professions (AHPs), such as therapists, operating department practitioners, and radiographers. The awards also include pharmacists, scientists, and other non-nursing or non-medical clinical registrants.

Director of Associated Healthcare Professionals Prof Ganesh Baliah said: “Jade, Roisian. and Stacie, have all demonstrated exemplary compassion, support, commitment and teamwork, all of which exhibit our Trust Leadership values.

“They have established strong connections with their patients and colleagues and very much deserve the recognition given by ROSE Awards.”

To make a nomination go to: https://www.northamptongeneral.nhs.uk/Patients-and-Visitors/Staff-recognition/ROSE-awards.aspx

All nominations will be reviewed by the ROSE judging panel on a quarterly basis, and we will look at awarding those who:

Model empathy and demonstrate a caring attitude in all situations

Demonstrate extraordinary clinical skills in the delivery of compassionate patient care

Have a positive attitude and demonstrates professionalism in the work environment

Exemplifies the mission, vision, and values of NGH

Establish a special connection with the patients and families