Northamptonshire Mind ‘proud’ to receive quality mark for next three years after ‘rigorous’ assessment

A Northamptonshire mental health charity has been awarded a quality mark based on a rigorous assessment.

Northamptonshire Mind is “proud” to announce it has been awarded the Mind Quality Mark 2021-24.

Once every three years, Mind groups are reviewed against the Mind Quality Mark standards. The assessment began early this year, but referred to what the group was doing in 2021. The quality mark will remain until 2024.

The Mind Quality Mark is a “rigorous” quality assurance standard. It sets the bar of good practice and legal compliance for organisations in the Mind Federation.

Northamptonshire Mind CEO Sarah Hillier said: “The work we do on a daily basis fills me with pride.

“I’d personally like to thank the staff for all their hard work and dedication in helping us achieve this award.

“I realise that there is still lots to do, but for now let’s reflect upon our journey so far and celebrate.”

The reviews are led by people with lived experience of mental health problems and senior leaders from other Mind groups, based on a robust assessment of documentary evidence as well as interviews with and survey responses from trustees, staff, volunteers, and people who use services.

To achieve the Mind Quality Mark, Minds must be well-run organisations delivering safe, life- changing support for people with mental health problems.

One service user told the assessors: “They’ve saved my life so many times.”