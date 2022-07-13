New Mind mental health hub opens in Northampton to help service users and the community connect

A new mental health hub has opened in Northampton in a bid to provide a bridge between service users and the community.

Northamptonshire Mind has opened the new hub next to its office in Regents Square on June 29 to coincide with a series of open days across the county.

Mind says the hub provides a “pleasant and purposeful” space to share experiences, build bonds, develop resilience and connect to the community.

(left) Nick Tite, Northamptonshire Mind's fundraising and communications officer and (right) Alex Osamu, Mind’s Hospital At Home support worker.

Northamptonshire Mind CEO Sarah Hillier said: “We have seen an increase for our services during the challenges of the past two years and our open days – which included a first look at our new community hub in Northampton – have given people the chance to see how we aim to improve mental health and well-being across the county.”

The CEO thanked everyone involved, particularly the traders who transformed what was a run-down retail unit into the community space.

She said: “A huge thankyou and big hug to all those who helped make this hub possible, including Nigel Mckie, for all his hard work, commitment and tenacity, Mark Bell who did the carpentry and fitted the kitchen, decorator Craig Humphries, plaster Craig Willets, Amber Signs, Alpine Carpets and Angie Hackett and the team at NN4 Traders in Northampton, which was the first group to come on board and do so much of the initial much needed work.”

Inside the new hub.