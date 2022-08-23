Memorial walk finally going ahead for Northampton Rotary Club member killed by tractor on charity walk

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A memorial walk is finally going ahead for a member of the Northampton Rotary Club, who was tragically killed by a tractor while on a charity walk.

Paul Simpson, who died aged 66 in September 2020, was fatally struck while on a 180-mile charity one-man hike along Offa’s Dyke.

The fatal accident took place on day four of his 14-day walk, while Paul was near Lyonshall, and the Rotary Club has wanted to hold an event to honour his life ever since.

Paul pictured at the start of the Offa's Dyke trail, before he tragically lost his life.

Due to the pandemic, it has taken two years to organise the memorial walk, but it will be going ahead on September 25 around Pitsford Reservoir.

Robert Martell secretary of Northampton’s Rotary Club said: “Paul meant so much to us at the club.

“He was a do-er and a real live wire, and it was for that reason that he was always keen to fundraise for others.

“He always went above the norm, and was so respected and loved.”

Paul Simpson (pictured right) outside Tesco Mereway where he used to fundraise annually.

Paul, who was president of the Rotary Club between 2018 and 2019, was raising funds for their charity, which supports food banks, when he was tragically killed.

It was only the year before that he was awarded a fellowship to acknowledge his dedication to charity work.

He was known for helping to organise major fundraising events for the town, including the annual Dragon Boat Race, which he chaired for six years, and the Santa Fun Run.

The memorial walk will take place from 10am until 5pm on September 25, and there are two options for those taking part – the full seven miles or a shorter 1.25 mile alternative.

Robert said: “We want as many people to get involved as possible.

“It is an ideal opportunity to celebrate Paul’s life, doing two things he loved – walking and fundraising.”

Paul’s wife Jane started as a friend of the club, and she was supported after Paul’s passing.

After she began to get more involved, it was suggested Jane joined as a member and Robert said: “She has followed in her husband’s footsteps with championing events and fundraising.”

The walk is free, but anyone taking part can support the Rotary Club’s charity using sponsorship forms or by making a donation through the event’s Total Giving page.