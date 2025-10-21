Maternity Roadshow at NGH planned for November 15

Help on offer to prepare for your big day

Northampton General Hospital is holding another one of their successful Maternity Roadshow’s on Saturday, November 15.

The free event helps parents-to-be to prepare for their big day and subsequently care for their baby.

It provides a huge range of advice on all aspects of pregnancy and baby care, with the chance to meet some of the hospital’s midwifery team.

It is being held from 11am-2pm at Northampton General Hospital’s Cripps Large Hall, Area J, Northampton General Hospital, NN1 5BD.

It is being led by NGH’s Patient Engagement Midwife Aimee Morris with the support of the Midwifery Team.

NGH’s Head of Midwifery Clare Flower said: “Our team is looking forward to welcoming our service users to our maternity roadshow, designed to support them throughout their pregnancy journey and beyond.

“This event will provide a wonderful opportunity to meet some of our dedicated team members and access a wealth of information and resources all in one place.”

Service users will have the chance to learn more about the roles of hospital and community midwives, infant feeding, fitness during pregnancy, emergency first aid, and the mental health support available.

Additionally, it will be showcasing its new digital platform, Badgernet®, which will launch on 18th November. This innovative platform will replace the traditional handheld maternity records, making it easier for our service users to manage their maternity information.

Stands at the event will include: Meet the team; Home Birth Midwives; Labour ward midwives, obstetric doctors, The Birth Centre; Infant Feeding; Specialist Mental Health team; Immunisation nurses; Neonatal team; Aromatherapy specialist; aquanatal; Emergency first aid; Milk & You; Health visitors and the MNVP. In addition to this, there will also be a raffle stand raising funds for the much need bereavement suite.