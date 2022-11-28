Join webinars offering support with stress caused by the cost of living crisis

Expert advice on coping with the mental health impact of the rising cost of living is on offer in the run up to Christmas.

The free webinars, run by NHFT Talking Therapies, will offer useful advice, practical ideas, and general coping strategies to help people at this difficult time.

Whether it’s managing worry, problem solving, tips on self-care, or practical support available locally, the online sessions aim to help.

Free financial stress webinars are offering support to anyone experiencing money or budgeting worries

The Financial Stress Webinars take place on:

• Tuesday 6 December – 6pm-8pm• Tuesday 20 December – 6pm-8pm

Yasmin Bailey, Talking Therapies’ Senior Psychological Wellbeing Practitioner, said: “We know the increasing cost of household bills and worries about budgets and spending can have a significant impact on mental health, especially in the run up to Christmas. With this in mind, we’ve launched these webinars as a new and innovative way to share real practical solutions which can help people who find their mental health being impacted by difficult financial circumstances.”

Sign up to view the webinar by completing the online registration form at www.nhft.nhs.uk/iapt

Or you can register by calling 0300 9991616 (9am to 5pm weekdays).