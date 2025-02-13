Work begins on new ‘state-of-the-art’ primary school for 420 pupils on outskirts of Northampton

Work has officially started on building a new “state-of-the-art” primary school for 420 pupils on the outskirts of Northampton.

Overstone Park Primary School, which will be part of the Northampton Free School Trust, will be based on the Overstone Leys housing development and is expected to open to pupils in April 2026.

A groundbreaking ceremony took place on Tuesday (February 11) at the site of the non-selective, state-funded school, which will boast ICT and DT facilities, as well as a covered play area and an amphitheatre.

Mr Dan Rosser, CEO of Northampton Free School Trust, said: “Overstone Park Primary has proved such a popular choice with families keen to secure a Reception place for this September and we are excited that construction work on our flagship building is now forging ahead.

CGI image of the entrance to Overstone Park Primary School. Credit: West Northamptonshire Council

“With living walls, a large main hall and studio area, library, ICT, DT and Food Technology facilities plus wonderful outdoor facilities including a covered play area, an amphitheatre, a trim trail, a multi-use games area and a large hard-standing playground, it will certainly be worth the wait.”

When the school first opens, it will welcome 30 reception pupils and will then add new reception intakes at the start of each new school year, until it reaches the full capacity of 420 four to 11-year-olds.

The first reception intake will attend sister school, Wootton Park School, for the first two terms of the 2025/2026 school year, from September 2025 to March 2026, before moving to the new school.

A groundbreaking ceremony took place at Overstone Park Primary School on Tuesday February 11, 2025.

West Northamptonshire is overseeing the delivery of the build, working alongside Steele and Bray, the appointed contractor to build the school, and PhP Architects.

Councillor Fiona Baker, Cabinet Member for Children, Families and Education at West Northamptonshire Council, added: “Work starting on the groundworks for Overstone Park Primary School is a significant step forward in delivering high-quality education for families in the Overstone Leys area.

“This modern, energy-efficient school will provide an outstanding learning environment for children, ensuring they have the best possible start to their educational journey. We are proud to be working alongside our partners to bring this exciting project to life.”

The council has also agreed to cover the £2.2 million shortfall in funding to create the school, after “unprecedented” inflation in recent years meant developer’s contributions no longer covered the full cost.