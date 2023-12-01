The school would provide two classrooms per year group, a large main hall and studio area, SEN and medical rooms, and outdoor play facilities

Designs for a sustainable new school in a major Northamptonshire housing development have been revealed.

West Northamptonshire Council has submitted plans for Overstone Leys Primary School, which will offer spaces for 420 pupils and 40 staff on the estate.

The proposed site will be located within Overstone Leys, which is just off the A43, as part of a 2,000-home urban extension near Moulton. It will be adjacent to Pytchley Gate - a Grade-II listed landmark from the late 16th Century - which has served as inspiration for some of the facility’s architecture.

CGI image of the entrance to the primary school.

The school would provide two classrooms per year group, a large main hall and studio area, SEN and medical rooms, and outdoor play facilities. The council has chosen to favour natural design, opting for features such as planting outside classroom windows, living wall features, and natural light and ventilation throughout the building.

The sustainable design also incorporates plans for solar panels, a green roof, the provision of bike stores and EV chargers to promote sustainable travel, and a rainwater harvesting system. WNC is targeting Net Zero by 2030 and is using the project to help develop low-carbon and minimal energy use strategies.

Play areas for the children have not been neglected and proposals have been put forward for a habitat area, trim trail, multi-use games area (MUGA), and a large hard-standing playground for the primary pupils. Children in reception will also have their own playroom and outside play facilities at the school.

The surrounding area is proposed to include new housing, a care home and a supermarket for the estate.