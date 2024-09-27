New Overstone Park Primary School announces appointment of Head of School

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wootton Park School’s brand-new, state-of-the-art sister primary school that is being constructed at the Overstone Leys development area to the north-east of Northampton has announced that Mrs Natalie Green has been appointed as Head of School Designate.

The new state-funded primary free school, Overstone Park Primary School is scheduled to open with up to 30 Reception places in September 2025 and will be based on the highly successful model established by the Northampton Free School Trust’s all-through (4-19) Wootton Park School, where Mrs Green is currentlyAssociate Vice Principal and has worked as an EYFS educator since 2017. She will take up the new post in January 2025 and will be supported by Chief Executive Officer Dan Rosser who has been Principal of the ‘Outstanding’ Wootton Park School since it opened in 2016.

Mrs Green said: “It is a great privilege to be appointed as the founding Head of Overstone Park Primary School and I am delighted to establish Northampton Free School Trust’s new state-of-the-art flagship sustainable school in the growing community of Overstone Leys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I am committed to creating a nurturing and inclusive environment that offers exceptional educational experiences and empowers every child to reach their fullest potential. I am dedicated to fostering a school culture that not only upholds the highest educational standards but also develops core values that enable children to thrive in future life.

Mrs Natalie Green, Head of School Designate, Overstone Park Primary School

“I cannot wait to meet our first cohort of children and their families at our upcoming Reception Open Events and watch our school community flourish over the years to come.”

Open Events will be held at Wootton Park School, Wootton Hall Park, Northampton NN4 0HZ, on Wednesday 2nd October and Monday 11th November from 5.00pm - 6.30pm, with a presentation at 5.00pm. Children are welcome and information on how to book your place can be found on the Events page of the school’s website, www.overstoneparkprimaryschool.org.uk/events.

The school is also accepting applications for its founding Reception class for September 2025. The deadline for applications is 15th January 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In effect, an application to Overstone Park Primary School is a 'bonus' choice as applications are made in addition to the usual Local Authority process for 2025 admissions only. This gives parents and carers a chance they may be offered two places, one from Overstone Park Primary School and one through the Local Authority. They can then decide which offer to accept in April 2025. An application to Overstone Park Primary School will not prejudice an application to any other primary school - they will be considered entirely separately.

Artist’s impressions, subject to further design development and planning approval.

To apply for a Reception place at Overstone Park Primary School for 2025 please complete the online form at www.overstoneparkprimaryschool.org.uk/apply or to receive the school’s e-newsletter please visit www.overstoneparkprimaryschool.org.uk/newsletter.