Stimpson Avenue Academy flies the flag for the environment with distinction
Stimpson Avenue Academy has been praised for its efforts to improve the local environment with an Eco-Schools Green Flag Award with distinction.
The school has received the highest award possible in recognition of its focus on promoting environmental issues both in school and within the wider local community.
Led by the school’s eco-council, the pupils have launched a range of projects, including an eco action plan in school to push energy saving measures, a community litter pick, power down days and writing to their local MP about their local environment.
The feedback from the Eco-Schools Team says: “You have made significant efforts to involve all pupils and your wider school community, maximising the impacts of your Eco-Schools work and benefitting your local area and our planet.
“We have loved reading about your journey and are incredibly impressed by all you have achieved.”
The school has received an Eco-School Green Flag to display in school and certificates for its eco-committee members.
Head of School Luci Clapton said: “I’m thrilled that the efforts of our wonderful eco-committee have been recognised with this Green Flag Award with distinction, a fantastic achievement for our pupils.
“They are truly committed to doing everything they can to protect our environment and are always coming up with new ways of saving energy and being more eco-friendly.
“They have inspired the whole school community to be more environmentally aware and I’m so proud of all they’ve achieved so far.”