Pupils welcome Premier League Trophy to Collingtree CofE Primary School

Pupils and teachers at Collingtree CofE Primary School with the Premier League Trophy

Pupils from Collingtree CofE Primary School, part of the Peterborough Diocese Education Trust (PDET), were filled with excitement this week as they welcomed a visit from the Premier League Trophy thanks to their involvement in the Premier League Primary Stars programme.

Premier League Primary Stars is the Premier League’s primary school education programme. Funded through the Premier League Charitable Fund, the programme uses the appeal of football to help children to be active and develop essential life skills.

The event provided a unique opportunity for pupils from years 2 to 6 to see the prestigious trophy up-close and included football-themed education workshops and activities designed to use the power of football to support ambition and inspire positive attitudes.

The event consisted of a whole-school assembly and a workshop delivered by Northampton Town FC Community Trust, where pupils learned about the Premier League Values, the importance of teamwork and the transformative power of football. Pupils also had the opportunity to capture lasting memories of the event as they posed for photographs with the Premier League Trophy.

Executive Headteacher, Rebecca Osborne said: “We were absolutely thrilled to welcome the Premier League trophy to our school. It’s not every day pupils get this kind of opportunity. We are passionate about promoting healthy, active lifestyles and this visit was truly inspiring for our children.”

Premier League Charitable Fund Chief Executive, Alex White said:“Seeing the joy and enthusiasm sparked by a trophy visit is a great reminder of the power of football as a force for good. Events such as this celebrate and recognise the hard work and dedication of pupils and teachers across the country.”

Premier League Primary Stars creates resources for teachers to use across English, PSHE, PE and Maths to support children to develop skills and values that are crucial to success in later life. Currently 103 professional football club charities from across the leagues run in-classroom Premier League Primary Stars sessions in local partner schools.

The free programme also provides teachers with access to more than 650 downloadable resources across a range of curriculum subjects at Key Stage 1 (age 5-7) and Key Stage 2 (age 7-11), developed by teachers for teachers, and in collaboration with experts such as the National Literacy Trust.

More than 70,000 teachers have signed up to access free online national curriculum-linked resources to date.

To sign up for the free Premier League Primary Stars resources, or to find out more about the Premier League’s primary school education programme, please visit plprimarystars.com