On Track Education art students commemorate Remembrance Sunday

Remembrance - A collaborative acrylic painting by students at Ontrack Education.

They chose to do a large scale atmospheric piece with a dominant and dramatic sky. The silhouettes of the soldiers, arms, graves and planes contrast with the blazing dramatic sky that evokes the emotions we may feel when we think of those whose lives were lost in the wars and conflicts that we all come together to remember on the 11 November each year.