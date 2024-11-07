On Track Education art students commemorate Remembrance Sunday
This painting was made by three students in Years 12,11 and 9 respectively during their art lessons to commemorate Remembrance Sunday.
They chose to do a large scale atmospheric piece with a dominant and dramatic sky. The silhouettes of the soldiers, arms, graves and planes contrast with the blazing dramatic sky that evokes the emotions we may feel when we think of those whose lives were lost in the wars and conflicts that we all come together to remember on the 11 November each year.
The pupils are very pleased with their work and proud that they are able to share this with you.