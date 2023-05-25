News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Northampton School for Boys Football - Super Year 7’s Crowned Double National Champions

Northampton School for Boys won two ESFA National Football titles on Monday at West Bromwich Albion FC. This is the first time the school has appeared in 2 finals in one season and both teams were from the same the year group - the U12A and U12B teams - the Super Year 7's march on...
By Jamie WilcockContributor
Published 25th May 2023, 11:53 BST- 2 min read

On Monday 22nd May, the Northampton School for Boys U12A and U12B football teams were both crowned National Champions after winning their respective ESFA National Cup Finals.

NSB had appeared in eight ESFA National Schools Finals previously, but this was the first time the school achieved two national finals in the same year. Both games were staged at The Hawthorns, home of West Bromwich Albion on Monday 22nd May.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The U12A team beat Cardinal Heenan Catholic High School from Liverpool in the U12 ESFA PlayStation Elite Schools Cup Final. This cup is the highest level of competition for schools’ football at the Under 12 age group. To reach the final, the school had to win through 5 rounds of competition, against some of the best teams in the country, including a quarter-final trip to Torquay and semi-final victory in Croydon. In the final the team defended resolutely and attacked with pace and width. Tied 1-1 at half time, the NSB team came to dominate the second half and ran away with the title after a convincing 5-1 victory. With the team’s Captain, Charlie Ablett, being named ‘player of the match’.

NSB U12A Football - ESFA Elite National Champions NSB U12A Football - ESFA Elite National Champions
NSB U12A Football - ESFA Elite National Champions
Most Popular

The B Team beat Shenfield High School from Essex in the final of the U12 ESFA Cup for B Teams. The NSB U12B team are undefeated this year and they had scored 47 goals and conceded just 3 in the seven preceding rounds in this competition. The final was a tight affair and normal time ended 1-1 before the game progressed to penalties. In the shoot-out, the hero of the hour proved to be the NSB goalkeeper Jack Skolfield, who saved 2 of the Shenfield penalties, whilst NSB scored all 4 of their kicks to take the game 4-3.

These games take NSB to 5 National football titles in the past 10 years and reinforces the school as one of the top footballing schools in the country. These wins come just 2 months after the U15 Rugby team won the RFU U15 National Cup at Twickenham and this is proving to be another bumper year for sport at the school. The U16 Basketball Team and U18 Water Polo teams both reached national finals, Inter Boys placed 3rd in the National Schools Cross Country Cup Final and 12 different students took at least one Gold medal at this year’s National Indoor Rowing Championships.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

NSB has established itself as one of the strongest schools for sport in England and all congratulations go to the 28 Year 7 footballers who helped cement that position this week and who can now class themselves as National Champions.

U12B Team - Champions U12B Team - Champions
U12B Team - Champions
NSB U12A Football - ESFA Elite National Champions NSB U12A Football - ESFA Elite National Champions
NSB U12A Football - ESFA Elite National Champions
Elite Final player of the match - NSB Captain Charlie Ablett.Elite Final player of the match - NSB Captain Charlie Ablett.
Elite Final player of the match - NSB Captain Charlie Ablett.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
NSB U12A Football - ESFA Elite National Champions NSB U12A Football - ESFA Elite National Champions
NSB U12A Football - ESFA Elite National Champions
NSB U12A Football - ESFA Elite National Champions NSB U12A Football - ESFA Elite National Champions
NSB U12A Football - ESFA Elite National Champions