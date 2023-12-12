Northampton High community unite for their second and annual Christmas Fayre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Welcoming families, friends and associates of the school to their popular Christmas Fayre, the High School was thrilled to commence the festive season with this special and annual event. Embracing the joys of Christmas, guests from across the Junior and Senior School came together to celebrate the occasion and raise money for their local chosen charity.

Taking place on Friday 1 December, Dr Lee, Head, opened the event with a wonderful speech, encouraging guests to enjoy the evening and all the activities taking place throughout the night. This Christmas, Northampton High School is supporting the Hope Centre and was pleased to welcome Tanya Haji-Miller, Hope’s Community and Events Fundraiser, to join them for the evening. Explaining how the charity delivers vital services to support those experiencing problems of disadvantage and marginalisation, Tanya informed families on how their fundraising efforts will support Hope’s work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The night’s festivities commenced with a series of Christmas carols, sung beautifully by their Senior School choir and led by members of the Music faculty. The atmosphere was buzzing from the moment doors opened, with tuneful sounds spilling into their Theatre Foyer to greet arriving families. The evening saw the opening of their fabulous Christmas Market to friends of the school, following an extremely successful lunchtime opening for students. Each stall consisted of wonderful items - including knits, bakes, jewellery, artwork and more - all of which were popular with visitors. Staff and parents also had the opportunity to host stalls and it was fantastic to see many members of their school community involved.

Northampton Hope's Tanya Haji-Miller attends Northampton High School's Christmas Fayre

The Northampton-based school also hosted a bottle tombola, festive games, a Christmas raffle and a silent auction on the night, offering guests the chance to win many excellent prizes! The raffle, which featured lots of valuable treats, was kindly supported by local businesses who generously donated vouchers and gifts to help their fundraising efforts. This portion of the event was extremely popular, with nearly all attendees getting involved and staking a claim for a prize. The silent auction consisted of experiences donated by staff and gave pupils the opportunity to bid on prizes such as ‘Head for a day’ and ‘Have your homework done by the Deputy Head’!

In true Christmas spirit, Santa had graciously accepted an invitation to the Fayre and dedicated his evening to meeting families in the Christmas grotto. Along with the arrival of a real-life reindeer, which brought plenty of joy and entertainment to all, Santa’s attendance made a magical addition to the festivities and was a highlight for the Junior School children!