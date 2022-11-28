Moulton College has been named as a Bronze Award winner in this year’s prestigious Pearson BTEC Awards.

The #BTECAwards2022 showcase the very best in vocational learning, with the college recognised for the transformation it has undergone in recent years, culminating in the receipt of last year’s ‘Good’ rating from Ofsted.

Renowned for its Agriculture and Equine courses, Moulton College has broadened its BTEC offering to include courses in Construction, Food & Drink, Animal Care, Sport, Business, and Uniformed Public Services.

Corrie Harris, Principal and CEO of Moulton College, says: “We are delighted with the award, and I’m incredibly proud that it reflects the hard work of our staff and students in particular. BTECs are an important and increasingly popular choice for school leavers, as they allow students to study in a more practical way.”

Set in acres of rolling countryside, Moulton College attracts students from all over Northamptonshire and its neighbouring counties, who are drawn to its first-class facilities in which learners can put theory into practice.

“In addition to our broad range of courses, facilities, and environment, which help bring our BTEC and other qualifications to life, we are proactive in our approach to the positive mental health and wellbeing of our students during their time with us,” adds Corrie. “We also work closely with regional employers to ensure we equip all of our learners with the skills they need to realise their full potential in their future careers.”