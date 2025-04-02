Malcolm Arnold Preparatory School commended for "nurturing culture of wellbeing”

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Malcolm Arnold Preparatory School has been praised for its “nurturing culture of wellbeing” and “high levels of individual care and support” in a report following a Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS) inspection.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school was also commended for its inclusive approach, with an inspector noting that “pupils from diverse backgrounds feel comfortable and welcome, fully included and respected as members of the school family.”

SIAMS inspections focus on the impact of a church school's Christian vision on pupils and adults. This involves looking at the school’s Christian vision, the provision the school makes because of this vision and how effective this provision is in enabling all pupils to flourish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff and pupils at Malcolm Arnold Preparatory School, which is part of the David Ross Education Trust (DRET), are pleased that the report recognises the school is “living up to its foundation as a Church school and is enabling pupils and adults to flourish.”

Malcolm Arnold Preparatory School

As well as highlighting the school’s nurturing and inclusive culture, the inspector highlighted the following notable strengths:

•Leaders have guided rapid, sustained development as a Church school with determination and enthusiasm. This is supported by strong partnerships with the diocese and the Church schools’ group within DRET.

•Adults and pupils know, understand and model the aspirational Christian vision across all school activities, helping them to flourish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

•Daily collective worship is inspiring, welcoming and fully inclusive, encouraging deep reflection that supports adults and pupils on their spiritual journeys.

•Leaders maintain an impressive balance between high academic expectations and a strong commitment to personal development.

•The curriculum is carefully adapted to meet the needs of pupils in their local context, providing opportunities for spiritual growth and deep understanding of what it means to love self, others and the world.

The report also mentions that the school’s Christian values of compassion and integrity enhance the core values of the trust. As a result, the school broadens pupils’ horizons while encouraging a deep sense of responsibility to others and the environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Tracey Hudson, Principal at Malcolm Arnold Preparatory School, said:

“We are all delighted that SIAMS inspectors have recognised that pupils from diverse backgrounds feel comfortable and welcome at our inclusive school.

“As a Church of England Academy, our strong Christian ethos and values help us to support our pupils’ development and to build a strong sense of community, ensuring that our children leave our school as well-rounded and confident individuals.

“We look forward to using this report to build on the strengths of our RE curriculum and to continue to develop as a Church school.”