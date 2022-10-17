Independent school officially opens prestigious Grade II listed building in Northampton

An independent school has officially opened the doors of a prestigious Grade II listed building in Northampton.

Bosworth Independent College has taken over the Newton building in St George’s Avenue.

The school, which is part of CATS Global Schools, has relocated its main teaching base from Barrack Road.

Left to right: Deputy Mayor, Councillor Stephen Hibbert; CATS Global Schools CEO, Christopher Stacey and Principal, Jason Lewis.

Jason Lewis principal of Bosworth said: “We received the keys to this building in May, and work quickly began to move all our teaching operations to the facilities here. Many have worked countless hours to make sure we were ready to welcome our students for a September start.

“We are delighted to be returning the 46,500 sq ft site to its former use as a school offering a first-class education to the UK and international students.”

Dignitaries from across the UK and Europe gathered to celebrate the opening of the new Bosworth teaching facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christopher Stacey CATS Global Schools CEO added: “This inspiring campus provides the community here at Bosworth the opportunity to further embed its values.”

Built in 1915, the Newton Building, a prestigious Grade II listed former girl’s grammar school has more than 35 classrooms, music and art studios, a café, a sixth form hub, an IT laboratory and a grand hall.

The school says the relocation to the new site, which was built in 1915 for Northampton Girls Grammar School, gives opportunities for outreach and engagement with the local community, schools and businesses.