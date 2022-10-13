Northampton Saints captain Lewis Ludlam attended Spring Lane Primary School to present the winning team of an in-school rugby competition with the prestigious Anderson Cup – which was created to commemorate Frank Anderson, the first black rugby player for Saints.

The captain of Northampton Saints was welcomed to Spring Lane Primary School on Wednesday (October 12) for a celebration of Black History Month.

Lewis Ludlam attended the school to present the winning team of an in-school rugby competition with the prestigious Anderson Cup – which was created to commemorate Frank Anderson, the first black rugby player for Saints.

The students were not only excited to meet Lewis, but to learn Frank Anderson attended Spring Lane Primary School 100 years ago.

Lewis said: “It is so important that Frank's story is told to the students, but it has to go beyond the school to their friends and family too.

“He is a role model and to have that so close to home here in Northampton is something we should all be really proud of.

“It is amazing that he is remembered and long may that continue.”

Lewis, who recently became an ambassador for the Northampton Saints Foundation, says his role models in rugby as he was growing up were those who looked like him, including Steffon Armitage – though, he admits there were not many he felt he could identify with.

Lewis, who is pictured here handing over the Anderson cup, recently became an ambassador for the Northampton Saints Foundation. While talking to the students, he said his role models in rugby as he was growing up were those who looked like him, including Steffon Armitage – though, he admitted there were not many.

“It’s so important that wherever you are from and whatever your background, you have role models you can relate to – just as I did,” said Lewis.

“They helped me realise I was accepted in certain environments and certain things can be achieved, which I then wanted to do for myself.”

Talking to Chronicle & Echo, Lewis says the reception he received from the school was “really nice” and he was pleased to see all the students knew who Frank Anderson was, and his story, when his picture went up.

He added: “Becoming an ambassador for the Saints Foundation is really important work as everyone needs role models and a solid support system, which work hand in hand.

“As rugby players, it is important we get involved in the community.”

The afternoon was led by Graham McKechnie, the Northampton Saints club historian.

He recalled the stories of Frank Anderson and Walter Tull, who was the first black football player at Northampton Town, ahead of Lewis presenting the Anderson cup to the winning team of the rugby tournament.

Peter Hynes headteacher at Spring Lane Primary School said: “Lewis and the Saints Foundation have helped us reinforce Frank’s history, what he stood for, and the impact he had on rugby – which our pupils do not get much exposure to.

“Our rugby tournament was another way of telling Frank’s story.

“It’s all about legacy, pride and identity for these children. We’re such a diverse school and to have an iconic figure and role model like Frank Anderson is so important.”

Peter described Lewis as a “local celebrity to the children”, which he says has encouraged them to remember Frank Anderson’s story and want to learn more.

