Sixth-formers at Northampton’s Malcolm Arnold Academy are celebrating “remarkable” A-Level success — thanks to a good breakfast.

The school, part of the David Ross Education Trust, admitted it had been hard work for students who are the first to sit A-Level exams since 2019 due to the Covid pandemic.

The school’s Executive Principal, Megan Morris, said: “I have seen our students rise to every challenge this year, showing a grit and determination that I really admire.

“They have been focused on their studies, supporting their friends and sustaining this effort over the whole two years.

“I was delighted and proud to see them celebrating both their results and their destinations; it is absolutely deserved.

“I want to also thank their families, teachers and support staff for wrapping their care around our students, I know this has meant the world to them.”

Malcolm Arnold Academy provided support from additional tutoring and study sessions, including pre-exam breakfasts, to help students prepare.

The school is celebrating particularly outstanding results achieved by many students, including:

Finlay Ward: A* English Literature, A* Politics and A* History, going to the University of Birmingham to study History and Politics.

Eva Osbourne: A* Politics, A* History and A* Sociology, going to the University of Cardiff to study Law with Politics

Ali Hussein: A* English Literature, A* Art, Distinction* Business, going to the University of Sheffield to study Law

Mia O’Bryan: A Economics, A Geography and Distinction* Business, going to the University of Nottingham to study Geography and Business

Reece Cox: A English Literature & Language, A Religious Studies and B History, going to the University of Birmingham to study History

Stuart Burns, Chief Executive at the David Ross Education Trust, said: “I am so proud of our students and staff and the resilience they have shown throughout the pandemic, which has been a really challenging period for all schools.

“Students and staff have worked so well together, collaborating, adapting, and ultimately achieving their goals.

“Particular congratulations to Eva, Finlay, Ali, Mia and Reece for their glowing results. And well done to all our students — I wish you every success in the future.”