A-Level results day 2022: Future pilot and Cambridge student collect outstanding grades at Moulton School

Students are off to university to student medicine, law and more

By Carly Odell
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 11:51 am

A future pilot and a University of Cambridge student were among those collecting A-Level results from one Northampton school today (August 18).

Moulton School and Science College (MSSC) celebrating as a number of students recorded grades that included several A*s and As.

Some of the students have secured courses at top universities studying subjects including medicine, law, midwifery and bio-security. Others have secured overseas scholarships, gap years or apprenticeships.

Students from Moulton School celebrating their A-Level results.

Headteacher Dr Angie Dabbs said: “The number of students who achieved above their target grades was superb and a reflection of the breadth and depth of the talent and effort of this cohort.

“I speak on behalf of all staff at MSSC when I say that we could not be prouder of their achievements and these results are a testament to the hard work and commitment to all the students, parents, and staff that have been involved in this success for Team Moulton.”

Notable results include:

-Macy Farrant A*A*A who will be completing her commercial pilot’s licence

Students from Moulton School celebrating their A-Level results.

-Thomas Glenn A*AA who takes up a prestigious Law apprenticeship in London

-Charlie Lyon A*AA who heads off to Leeds to study Geography

-Finbar Myers A*A*A who will be reading History at Cambridge

-Megan Palmer AAA who has accepted a place at York to study History

-Zaki Rahman A*AA who moves on to Birmingham to study Music Technology

-Isobel Stevenson A*A*A who will study Geography at Manchester

Lisa Punter head of Sixth Form added: “I shall remember the class of 2022 not only for their determination during what has been a difficult few years but most of all I shall remember them for their sense of humour. It has been a time of remote learning, constant changes and uncertainty but through all of this they have approached their studies with a smile and were always ready for the next challenge.

This focus and tenacity has paid off and they have achieved a wonderful set of results that we are all incredibly proud of.”

Chronicle & Echo is covering A-Level results day live across Northampton, Daventry and south Northamptonshire. Follow our live blog for updates throughout the day here.

