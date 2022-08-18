A-Level results day 2022: Future pilot and Cambridge student collect outstanding grades at Moulton School
Students are off to university to student medicine, law and more
A future pilot and a University of Cambridge student were among those collecting A-Level results from one Northampton school today (August 18).
Moulton School and Science College (MSSC) celebrating as a number of students recorded grades that included several A*s and As.
Some of the students have secured courses at top universities studying subjects including medicine, law, midwifery and bio-security. Others have secured overseas scholarships, gap years or apprenticeships.
Headteacher Dr Angie Dabbs said: “The number of students who achieved above their target grades was superb and a reflection of the breadth and depth of the talent and effort of this cohort.
“I speak on behalf of all staff at MSSC when I say that we could not be prouder of their achievements and these results are a testament to the hard work and commitment to all the students, parents, and staff that have been involved in this success for Team Moulton.”
Notable results include:
-Macy Farrant A*A*A who will be completing her commercial pilot’s licence
-Thomas Glenn A*AA who takes up a prestigious Law apprenticeship in London
-Charlie Lyon A*AA who heads off to Leeds to study Geography
-Finbar Myers A*A*A who will be reading History at Cambridge
-Megan Palmer AAA who has accepted a place at York to study History
-Zaki Rahman A*AA who moves on to Birmingham to study Music Technology
-Isobel Stevenson A*A*A who will study Geography at Manchester
Lisa Punter head of Sixth Form added: “I shall remember the class of 2022 not only for their determination during what has been a difficult few years but most of all I shall remember them for their sense of humour. It has been a time of remote learning, constant changes and uncertainty but through all of this they have approached their studies with a smile and were always ready for the next challenge.
This focus and tenacity has paid off and they have achieved a wonderful set of results that we are all incredibly proud of.”
Chronicle & Echo is covering A-Level results day live across Northampton, Daventry and south Northamptonshire. Follow our live blog for updates throughout the day here.