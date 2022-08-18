A-Level results day 2022: Future pilot and Cambridge student collect outstanding grades at Moulton School

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A future pilot and a University of Cambridge student were among those collecting A-Level results from one Northampton school today (August 18).

Moulton School and Science College (MSSC) celebrating as a number of students recorded grades that included several A*s and As.

Some of the students have secured courses at top universities studying subjects including medicine, law, midwifery and bio-security. Others have secured overseas scholarships, gap years or apprenticeships.

Students from Moulton School celebrating their A-Level results.

Headteacher Dr Angie Dabbs said: “The number of students who achieved above their target grades was superb and a reflection of the breadth and depth of the talent and effort of this cohort.

“I speak on behalf of all staff at MSSC when I say that we could not be prouder of their achievements and these results are a testament to the hard work and commitment to all the students, parents, and staff that have been involved in this success for Team Moulton.”

Notable results include:

-Macy Farrant A*A*A who will be completing her commercial pilot’s licence

-Thomas Glenn A*AA who takes up a prestigious Law apprenticeship in London

-Charlie Lyon A*AA who heads off to Leeds to study Geography

-Finbar Myers A*A*A who will be reading History at Cambridge

-Megan Palmer AAA who has accepted a place at York to study History

-Zaki Rahman A*AA who moves on to Birmingham to study Music Technology

-Isobel Stevenson A*A*A who will study Geography at Manchester

Lisa Punter head of Sixth Form added: “I shall remember the class of 2022 not only for their determination during what has been a difficult few years but most of all I shall remember them for their sense of humour. It has been a time of remote learning, constant changes and uncertainty but through all of this they have approached their studies with a smile and were always ready for the next challenge.

This focus and tenacity has paid off and they have achieved a wonderful set of results that we are all incredibly proud of.”