Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Campion School and Language College has reported to be incredibly proud of its 2022 Year 11 cohort, who have produced a fantastic set of examination results.

Against a challenging backdrop of a national pandemic and consistent disruption to their studies, students have had to draw on enormous amounts of determination and hard work in order to maintain high standards, so the achievements announced this morning from the school have been highly celebrated.

Within this year’s cohort there were an array of stand-out performances which included:

Students celebrating

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

-Rithvik Kunam – who achieved eight grade 9s and 2 grade 8s

-Robert Leydon – who achieved seven grade 9s and three grade 8s

-Miles Cheang – who achieved five grade 9s and five grade 8s

-Daisy Bellow – who achieved five grade 9s and four grade 8s

Students Celebrating

-Jed Quinlan – who achieved five grade 9s and three grade 8s

-Tana May Wakeford – who achieved three grade 9s and four grade 8s alongside a distinction in Health and Social Care

Alongside the above there were many students who performed extremely well against the aspirational targets that they had set themselves.

Students celebrating

Reflecting on the outcomes of students, Headteacher Patricia Hammond, said: “The students should be very proud of themselves for the fabulous GCSE results they have achieved, under extraordinary circumstances. I congratulate them and would like to thank every member of staff for their incredible efforts on behalf of our students.”