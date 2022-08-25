GCSE results day 2022: Northampton International Academy praises students for dealing with Covid disruptions

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Northampton secondary school is praising its students for dealing with pandemic disruptions and achieving good GCSE.

Leaders at Northampton International Academy say the results “represent the hard work and determination shown by students”.

Special mention goes to:

Nigel, Charlotte and Randy from Northampton International Academy.

-Ashraf Islam who achieved grade 9 in English language, maths, business studies, geography and Spanish and grade 8 in double science and English literature

-Christabel Okoje who achieved grade 9 in Italian and Spanish

-Sofia-Jete Dinvalde who achieved grade 9 in German and physics and grade 8 in chemistry, English literature and maths

A spokesperson from the school said: “Well done to all our students who have received GCSE results today. Our Year 11s worked hard to achieve these results during a difficult two years of disruption caused by the Covid and lockdowns.

“These results will support them to take their next steps in life, including many students staying on at NIA to continue their studies into sixth form.”