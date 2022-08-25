GCSE results day 2022: More than 35 percent of grades at Quinton House are level nine to seven
“Their strength of character and desire to fulfil their potential has led to a wonderful set of results that they can be proud of”
A Northampton school is celebrating after more than 35 percent of grades achieved were between grade 9 and grade 7.
Quinton House School students received their results this morning (August 25) and staff say they have performed “well above” national average again.
The school congratulated all students but also highlighted Megan who secured an “excellent” set of results all above 7, including two grade 9s and six grade 8s. As well as Sophie whose results included an “impressive” four grade 9s and four grade 8s.
Most Popular
-
1
GCSE results day 2022: Live updates of all the results across Northampton, Daventry and south Northants
-
2
Plans unveiled to convert large office building in Northampton into independent school for 200 pupils
-
3
GCSE results day 2022: Three quarters of Northampton Academy students achieve grade 4 or above in maths and English
-
4
GCSE results day 2022: ‘Everyone has worked extremely hard,' Weston Favell Academy celebrates
-
5
A-Level results day 2022: Record breaking results achieved at Northampton School for Boys
Read More
Thomas Muskin headmaster at Quinton House School said: “We have been so fortunate to work with a fantastic group of year 11 students this year and today we have celebrated their hard work and determination.
“They have consistently shown that they are individually strong and engaged in the school community.
“Over the past three years they have been tested in many ways due to the pandemic and their route to their GCSE examinations was far from stable.
“Their strength of character and desire to fulfil their potential has led to a wonderful set of results that they can be proud of, and I am so happy that so many are remaining with Quinton House School for Sixth Form.”
Chronicle & Echo is covering GCSE results day live across Northampton, Daventry and south Northamptonshire. Follow our live blog for updates throughout the day here.