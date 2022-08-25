GCSE results day 2022: More than 35 percent of grades at Quinton House are level nine to seven

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Northampton school is celebrating after more than 35 percent of grades achieved were between grade 9 and grade 7.

Quinton House School students received their results this morning (August 25) and staff say they have performed “well above” national average again.

The school congratulated all students but also highlighted Megan who secured an “excellent” set of results all above 7, including two grade 9s and six grade 8s. As well as Sophie whose results included an “impressive” four grade 9s and four grade 8s.

Thomas Muskin headmaster at Quinton House School said: “We have been so fortunate to work with a fantastic group of year 11 students this year and today we have celebrated their hard work and determination.

“They have consistently shown that they are individually strong and engaged in the school community.

“Over the past three years they have been tested in many ways due to the pandemic and their route to their GCSE examinations was far from stable.

“Their strength of character and desire to fulfil their potential has led to a wonderful set of results that they can be proud of, and I am so happy that so many are remaining with Quinton House School for Sixth Form.”