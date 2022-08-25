GCSE results day 2022: ‘Everyone has worked extremely hard,' Weston Favell Academy celebrates

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pupils and staff at Weston Favell Academy are celebrating GCSE grades today (August 25).

The academy says it is pleased to announce a year of fantastic results, with a high number of pupils achieving grade 9s, despite the challenges of the pandemic.

The school highlighted some stand out performances:

Caspar Krzyzanowski and Matilda Hammond from Weston Favell Academy.

-Pascal Janowksi, who successfully achieved grade 9 in biology, chemistry, physics, maths, further maths, english Language, design technology, geography and computing; and grade 8 in English literature, Polish and statistics. Pascal will be continuing at Weston Favell Academy’s sixth form to study maths, further maths, computing and physics.

-Joel White, who achieved grade 9 in biology, chemistry, physics, maths, further maths, statistics, French, geography and computing; as well as grade 8 in English literature; and a 6 in English language. He will be going on to study maths.

-Matilda Hammond, who is celebrating grade 9s in biology, chemistry, maths, further maths, English language and history; a distinction* in dance; an 8 in English literature and physics; a 7 in French; and a 6 in statistics. She will also be continuing her studies at Weston Favell Academy to study maths, English and history.

- Alexandra Orbu, who earned grade 9s in biology, chemistry, physics, maths, further maths and French; grade 7 in English language and psychology; and grade 6 in English literature and statistics. Alexandra will be staying at Weston Favell Academy’s Sixth Form to study maths, further maths, chemistry and psychology.

-Alexander Sam, who achieved 9s in biology, chemistry, physics, French and maths; grade 8s in further maths, computing, English language and geography; and grade 7 in English literature and statistics. He will be undertaking sixth form studies at Weston Favell Academy, studying maths, further maths, computing and physics.

-Caspar Krzyzanowski, who received grade 9 in biology, chemistry, physics, maths and design technology; grade 8 in English language, English literature and geography; distinction in sport; and grade 7 in statistics. He intends to study maths and sport.

Todd Johnson principal at Weston Favell Academy said: “We are extremely proud of our pupils for achieving the grades they have today. The progress made by our young people is monumental and ensures they are able to go on to the next stage of their education with a strong set of results supporting them.

“Everyone involved has worked extremely hard over the last two years and to see their efforts come to fruition is fantastic. Thank you to everyone who has supported them through their studies, from our talented team of staff to their caring friends and family.”