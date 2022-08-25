Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northampton Academy is celebrating today (August 25) after its Year 11 students were awarded a standout set of GCSE results.

Testament to their hard work and determination, over three quarters (76 percent) of students achieved grade 4 or above in English and maths, with 60 percent achieving grade 5 or above in both subjects. Impressively, almost a quarter (22 percent) of students achieved the very highest grades of 7-9 in English and maths.

Some of the standout student successes – many of whom are part of the first cohort to graduate from the academy’s Nucleus STEM programme – include:

Aayush and Bhavya from Northampton Academy with their results.

-Neal, who achieved nine grade 9s;

-Bhavya, who achieved six grade 9s, four grade 8s and two grade 7s

-Noel, who achieved five grade 9s, three grade 8s and one grade 7

-Abigail, who achieved five grade 9s, two grade 8s and two grade 7s

Abigail from Northampton Academy.

-Beth, who achieved five grade 9s and three grade 6s

-Shay, who achieved three grade 9s, five grade 8s (and a D2 at Level 2).

Many of the Year 11s celebrating today are set to join the academy’s Sixth Form in September, where they will be taking the next steps in their education by beginning their A Level or vocational studies.

Chris Clyne, principal at Northampton Academy said: “This has been a great summer for our students, with these results building on our success from last week’s A Level results.

“It is thanks to the determination and ambition of students and staff across the academy, as well as the enduring support of our parent community, that our Year 11s have been able to persevere through the challenges of the past two years and perform so well.

“I could not be prouder of the character they have shown through an incredibly challenging time.

“Congratulations to all our students celebrating today – we look forward to welcoming many of them back to our Sixth Form of Character in September.”