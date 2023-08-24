News you can trust since 1931
GCSE Results: Caroline Chisholm School celebrates success

Year 11 students at Caroline Chisholm School have beaten last years’ records in a number of measures, with improvements made in top grades and strong passes in many subjects, including English and Maths.
By Megan InnesContributor
Published 24th Aug 2023, 10:49 BST- 2 min read

Principal of Caroline Chisholm School, Mr David James, said: “The GCSE results released today have been fantastic across the cohort, and students should be very proud of themselves and their accomplishments. We are thrilled that the number of students obtaining top grades (7+ - equivalent to A grade) in both English and Maths has increased from 14.5% last year, to 18.18% this year. We have also seen an increase in the number of students achieving a strong GCSE pass (5+) in English and Maths, which has increased from 55% (2022) to 56.2%.”

Assistant Principal with oversight of KS4, Mrs Kathryn Wittich-Jackson, said: “We are really proud of our Year 11 cohort and their achievements. The students and teachers have worked extremely hard over the past two years, to bring about another positive set of results. It’s very encouraging to see an increase in the number of our students achieving five strong passes (grade 5-9), including English and Maths. Given the landscape over the last few years, compared with this years’ much harsher grading, we are absolutely delighted to see that many of our measures have improved, this reflects the resilience, hard work and determination from all involved.

“Three of our students excelled across the board in terms of securing those much sought after top-end grades; Maia G achieved nine grade 9s and a Level 2 Distinction*, Rohini M was awarded nine grade 9s and one grade 8, and Isabel L achieved eight grade 9s and two grade 8s.

“We are busy today confirming entries into our over-subscribed Sixth Form provision and are pleased to be inviting so many of our own students, as well as welcoming external applicants, who have met our entry requirements, to join us in September. It is an exciting year for CCS as we widen our range of post-16 courses, with over 25 options available.”

We wish every one of our Year 11 cohort the very best of luck in their next chapter, whether that be with us here at CCS, or in pastures new.